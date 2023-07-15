No changes for the Braves as they continue series against White Sox

After a blowout win Friday, the Atlanta Braves will try to clinch a series victory Saturday when they face the Chicago White Sox. Atlanta took the opener 9-0 Friday night. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while the White Sox will go with Lance Lynn.

No surprises for the Braves who will stick with the same lineup as the series opener. Sean Murphy starts for the second straight day behind the plate and will bat fifth.

For the White Sox, Jake Burger moves up to the sixth spot in the order. Zach Remillard will play second base and hit seventh. Seby Zavala replaces Yasmani Grandal behind the plate and will round out the order in the ninth spot.

Saturday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:15 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX.