Eddie Rosario exits Saturday’s game with tight hamstring

It has been a tough night for Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario who misplayed a pair of fly balls and now has left the game with tightness in his right hamstring. Rosario was removed at the end of the fifth inning and replaced by Kevin Pillar.

OF Eddie Rosario was removed from tonight’s game as a precaution with right hamstring tightness. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 16, 2023

Rosario made an awkward attempt at a soft fly ball off the bat of Luis Robert Jr. which allowed two runs to score in the third. He led off the home half of the inning with his 15th home run of the season. However, he misplayed another in the fifth as Andrew Benintendi sent another soft fly his way that skipped past him for a double.