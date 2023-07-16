Braves News: Eddie Rosario, AJ Minter injuries, tight loss, more

The Braves are starting to see some injuries pile up on their secondary pieces of the roster, as Eddie Rosario, AJ Minter, and Nick Anderson have each either hit the IL or exited a game with injury in the past week. This leaves the bullpen a bit short-staffed and weakens the lineup a bit. While the Braves’ core is so good and they are in such a commanding position in the NL that this isn’t very concerning in the short term, every marginal improvement or slice of value matters when trying to defeat the variance-monster in the playoffs. These two spots, bullpen and left-field are also the most natural places to upgrade the roster at the trade deadline as well. Keep an eye on acquisitions to bolster depth at those two positions as we approach the end of the month.

Braves News

Ronald Acuna helped his chase for 40-40 with two homers, but the Braves’ comeback bid came up short as bad defense and bad luck cost them a rare home loss.

Eddie Rosario exited Saturday’s game with hamstring tightness.

AJ Minter is hitting the 15-day IL after his injury is nagging more than it seemed like it might.

MLB News

Shane Bieber is hitting the IL with a forearm concern.

The Pirates plan on promoting a top prospect soon.

Kershaw is hoping to return in August after an MRI.