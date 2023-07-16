Kolby Allard gets the start as Braves goes for series win against White Sox

The Atlanta Braves will try to start a new winning streak Sunday when they face the Chicago White Sox in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Braves took the opener 9-0 on Friday, but saw a 10-game home winning streak end Saturday with a 6-5 loss. Kolby Allard will get the start for Atlanta Sunday while Chicago will go with righty Dylan Cease.

Allard will make his third start of the season and his fourth appearance overall. His last appearance was out of the bullpen last Sunday where he allowed two hits and a pair of runs in an inning against the Rays. His last start came on July 4 where he allowed three runs over five innings against the Guardians.

Allard does have experience pitching against the White Sox and does have success pitching against them in previous seasons while pitching for the Texas Rangers. Allard has allowed just one run over 9 1/3 innings pitched in three appearances against Chicago throughout the last three seasons. He will look to continue that good fortune today.

Atlanta will have their work cut out for them against Cease who comes into the game with a 4.30 ERA and a 3.78 FIP to go along with a 27.5% strikeout rate in 102 2/3 innings. He was hit around in his last start before the break allowing 11 hits and five runs in six innings against the Cardinals. This will be Cease’s first career appearance against Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson both finished with three hits in Saturday’s loss. Acuña homered twice and picked up his 43rd stolen base of the season, tying him for the major league lead with Oakland’s Esteury Ruiz. Those homers extended Atlanta’s streak to 28-straight games with at least one home run. That is the second longest streak in the modern era, trailing only the 2019 Yankees.

Sunday’s game has a start time of 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 16, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta, Georgia

Tv: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan