Sam Hilliard starts in left for Braves in finale against White Sox

Hilliard makes his first start since May 23.

MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will try to secure their 12th straight series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Kolby Allard will get the start for Atlanta while Dylan Cease will be on the mound for Chicago.

Travis d’Arnaud will get the start at catcher and bat fifth after Sean Murphy caught the first two games of the series. Sam Hilliard make his first start since May 23rd in left and will bat ninth. Michael Harris moves up into the seventh spot in the order.

The Chicago White Sox will have a similar lineup compared to last night’s, Yasmani Grandal will get the start at DH with Eloy Jimenez manning right field. Elvis Andrus will get the start at second and will bat eighth.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

