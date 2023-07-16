 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kolby Allard exits Sunday’s game with left shoulder tightness (UPDATED)

Allard allowed seven hits and four runs.

Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves left-hander Kolby Allard left Sunday’s game with two outs in the second inning with an apparent injury. Allard allowed seven hits and four runs and retired just five batters. The Braves’ training staff came out to check on him along with Brian Snitker and he ended up leaving the game.

Allard was replaced by Collin McHugh who got Gavin Sheets to line out sharply to Matt Olson to end the inning.

Update - The Braves announced that Allard left the game with left shoulder tightness.

