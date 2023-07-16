Kolby Allard exits Sunday’s game with left shoulder tightness (UPDATED)

Atlanta Braves left-hander Kolby Allard left Sunday’s game with two outs in the second inning with an apparent injury. Allard allowed seven hits and four runs and retired just five batters. The Braves’ training staff came out to check on him along with Brian Snitker and he ended up leaving the game.

Kolby Allard exits the game with a trainer in the second inning.



Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/JJO2F1Jmhg — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 16, 2023

Allard was replaced by Collin McHugh who got Gavin Sheets to line out sharply to Matt Olson to end the inning.

Update - The Braves announced that Allard left the game with left shoulder tightness.