This Day in Braves History: July 17

Braves Franchise History

1991 - Two naked fans run onto the field at Fulton County Stadium and slide into home plate. The Braves beat the Cubs 12-2.

2001 - Rico Brogna announces his retirement, effective immediately. He will be replaced on the roster by Bernard Gilkey. Undeterred, Greg Maddux will log his 34th career shutout in a 4-0 win.

MLB History

1903 - Rube Waddell is arrested for assaulting a fan who had criticized his pitching. Connie Mack bails him out of jail.

1922 - Ty Cobb records five hits for the fourth time this season setting an American League record. The Tigers overcome a 5-0 first inning deficit in a 16-7 win.

1934 - Babe Ruth walks for the 2,000th time in his career. He will retire with the all-time record of 2,062 walks.

1941 - Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak comes to an end.

1951 - Joe Adcock records four hits and throws a runner out at home in the ninth inning to help the Reds to a 9-8 win over the Phillies.

1962 - Sandy Koufax exits after the first inning of a 7-5 loss to the Reds. Koufax has a circulatory problem in his index finger and will be out until late September.

1974 - Bob Gibson strikes out Cesar Geronimo to become the second pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters. Geronimo will be Nolan Ryan’s 3,000th strikeout victim six years later.

1978 - The feud between Yankees manager Billy Martin and outfielder Reggie Jackson continues as Jackson ignores instructions and attempts to bunt in the 10th inning of a tie game against the Royals. Jackson pops up and the Yankees lose 9-7 in the 11th. Martin will then suspend Jackson for five days without pay.

1987 - Don Mattingly becomes the first American League player to hit a home run in seven consecutive games.

1990 - Bo Jackson hits three homers, including the 100th of his career and then suffers a separated shoulder on a diving attempt for a line drive off the bat of Deion Sanders. Sanders races around the bases for an inside the park home run, but the Royals win 10-7. Jackson will miss the next six weeks with the injury.

2001 - Expos coach Ozzie Guillen is tossed before the first pitch is thrown after continuing an argument from the previous night with umpire Greg Gibson.

