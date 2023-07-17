 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Atlanta Loses First Series in Over a Month, Kolby Allard Injury, More

A not so hot start to the second half of the season for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in over a month, the Braves lost consecutive games this weekend.

They lost a series for the first time in nearly six weeks.

They did not hit a home run for the first time in 29 games.

And yes, injuries are starting to pile up a bit, with the latest issue being Kolby Allard’s exit on Sunday with shoulder tightness.

But the good news?

Bad weekends happen, and you can easily chalk it up to that with the room to work with that the Braves have earned over the past several weeks. Yes, it would be good for the Braves to alter a few things during the off day on Monday to get the offense back going. But Atlanta should be fine before they welcome the Diamondback to Truist Park.

