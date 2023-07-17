Braves News: Atlanta Loses First Series in Over a Month, Kolby Allard Injury, More

For the first time in over a month, the Braves lost consecutive games this weekend.

They lost a series for the first time in nearly six weeks.

They did not hit a home run for the first time in 29 games.

And yes, injuries are starting to pile up a bit, with the latest issue being Kolby Allard’s exit on Sunday with shoulder tightness.

But the good news?

Bad weekends happen, and you can easily chalk it up to that with the room to work with that the Braves have earned over the past several weeks. Yes, it would be good for the Braves to alter a few things during the off day on Monday to get the offense back going. But Atlanta should be fine before they welcome the Diamondback to Truist Park.

Braves News

As mentioned in the broadcast over the weekend, the White Sox Jake Burger and Braves pitcher Michael Soroka formed a good bond of friendship as Soroka was work his way back from two Achilles' injuries, something Burger had experienced earlier in his career as well.

The largest crowd of the season, and third largest in Truist Park history, attended the second game of the series on Saturday night.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman focus on the start of the second half of the season for the Braves on the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News