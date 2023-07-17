Braves lose Roddery Munoz on waiver claim by Nationals

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that they have claimed right-hander Roddery Munoz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta designated Munoz for assignment on July 13 to make room for reliever Lucas Luetge.

Munoz was added to the Braves’ 40-man roster during the offseason. He was called up to the major league club once this season, but didn’t get into a game. He has spent most of his season at Gwinnett where he appeared in 16 games while posting a 4.28 ERA and a 5.33 FIP. Munoz was averaging about a strikeout per inning, but had walked 19 hitters in 27 1/3 innings.

The Nationals optioned Munoz to Triple A, but he could be in line to make his major league debut later this season.