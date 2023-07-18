 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Fred McGriff from Padres

By Kris Willis
Fred McGriff

Braves Franchise History

1961 - Hank Aaron, Joe Adcock and Joe Torre pull off a triple steal in the sixth inning against the Reds. It is Aaron’s first steal of home.

1993 - The Braves acquire first baseman Fred McGriff from the Padres in exchange for Melvin Nieves and Donnie Elliott. Steve Avery and two relievers shutout the Pirates 2-0 despite allowing 13 hits.

2012 - The Braves and the Giants head to extra inning tied 1-1. The Giants plate two in the 10th, but the Braves answer back with a two-run shot by Brian McCann to keep things tied. The Giants add six more in the 11th on a pair of three-run home runs by Brandon Crawford and Gregor Blanco. Atlanta adds one run in the 11th but falls 9-4.

MLB History

1913 - Christy Mathewson’s consecutive games stream without a walk ends at 68 when he issues a free pass to Ed Konetchy in the eighth inning in a 5-0 win over the Cardinals.

1921 - The Black Sox trial begins in Chicago

1921 - Babe Ruth passes Roger Connor to become baseball’s all-time home run leader with his 139th career homer.

1927 - Ty Cobb records what is thought to be at the time, his 4,000th hit in a 5-3 Detroit win. Research later shows that he had two fewer hits and that number 4,000 actually came three days later.

1951 - Ralph Kiner homered three times and drove in seven runs in a 13-12 win over the Dodgers. His solo shot in the eighth inning off of Erv Palica is the difference.

1957 - Gil Hodges hit his 12th career grand slam tying the National League record of Rogers Hornsby and Ralph Kiner. The Dodgers defeated the Cardinals 10-9.

1964 - Pete Rose hits the only grand slam of his career as he drives in six in a 14-4 win over the Phillies.

1970 - Willie Mays singles off Montreal’s Mike Wegener for his 3,000th hit.

1987 - Don Mattingly ties Dale Long’s 1956 record with a home run in his eighth consecutive game.

1994 - Albert Belle receives a 10-day suspension for using a corked bat in a game on July 14 against the White Sox. The suspension will be reduced to seven days, plus a $7,000 fine when Belle agrees to drop his appeal.

2009 - The Florida Marlins break ground on construction of a new ballpark to replace Dolphin Stadium.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

