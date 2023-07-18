Braves News: Braves Mailbag, Brian Snitker, Diamondbacks Series Ahead, More

Though the Braves have only played three games over the past week, Monday’s off day likely came at a good time after the Braves struggled over the weekend against the White Sox. Now on a two game losing streak, the Braves are looking to get back to their winning ways as they welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to Atlanta.

The good news is that Atlanta will throw their three best starters to start the week, with the hope they there will be a bit better luck than than Spencer Strider and Kolby Allard had on Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that the Braves are 22-9 is series opening games this year, so some early offense and a good start to the second half for Bryce Elder could be a great development for Atlanta.

Braves News

MLB News