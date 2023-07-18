 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Braves Mailbag, Brian Snitker, Diamondbacks Series Ahead, More

Braves look to get back to their usual winning ways.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Though the Braves have only played three games over the past week, Monday’s off day likely came at a good time after the Braves struggled over the weekend against the White Sox. Now on a two game losing streak, the Braves are looking to get back to their winning ways as they welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to Atlanta.

The good news is that Atlanta will throw their three best starters to start the week, with the hope they there will be a bit better luck than than Spencer Strider and Kolby Allard had on Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that the Braves are 22-9 is series opening games this year, so some early offense and a good start to the second half for Bryce Elder could be a great development for Atlanta.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power