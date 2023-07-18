Braves News: Braves Mailbag, Brian Snitker, Diamondbacks Series Ahead, More

Though the Braves have only played three games over the past week, Monday’s off day likely came at a good time after the Braves struggled over the weekend against the White Sox. Now on a two game losing streak, the Braves are looking to get back to their winning ways as they welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to Atlanta.
The good news is that Atlanta will throw their three best starters to start the week, with the hope they there will be a bit better luck than than Spencer Strider and Kolby Allard had on Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that the Braves are 22-9 is series opening games this year, so some early offense and a good start to the second half for Bryce Elder could be a great development for Atlanta.
Braves News
- Brian Snitker’s unwavering commitment to the Braves organization has been a big reason for his rise through the franchise and his success as manager.
- Mark Bowman at mlb.com looks at how the Braves arms from the 2023 draft could fit in the organization moving forward.
- Kris Willis dives into several subjects around the Braves and the trade deadline in the latest Braves Mailbag.
- Roddery Munoz was claimed by the Nationals off waivers from the Braves.
MLB News
- The Red Sox could look to talk extension with young starter Brayan Bello.
- Several of the top picks in the 2023 draft are beginning to sign with their teams, including Max Clark with Detroit.
- All indications continue to point to the Cardinals acting as sellers at the 2023 trade deadline, with plenty of pieces that could make sense for several contenders.
- Shohei Ohtani went deep once again on Monday night.
- After Miami’s 6-4 loss to the Cardinals, the Braves will be 10 games up on the rest of the division entering Tuesday.
