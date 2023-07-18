Daily Hammer Podcast: Getting Austin Riley Going and Diamondbacks Series Preview

Many storylines will be important to watch for the Braves over the second half of the 2023 season. And while many of those storylines will focus on pitching, getting Austin Riley back going to his 2021-2022 form could prove to be just as critical. Riley’s struggles at the plate have been clear for nearly a year, and the Braves have to hope that a second half surge can really get him going for the home stretch and the playoffs.

Plus, looking at how the Braves should have the upper hand when it comes to starting pitching against the Diamondbacks as Arizona arrives in Atlanta.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.