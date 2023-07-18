Braves place Kolby Allard on 60-Day Injured List, Purchase Contract of Forrest Wall

The start to the second half of the 2023 campaign is unfortunately similar to how the season started overall for the Braves in terms of injuries.

Mere days after relievers Nick Anderson and AJ Minter were placed on the 60-Day IL and 15-Day IL, respectively, with shoulder injuries, starter Kolby Allard has now been placed on the 60-day IL due to left shoulder nerve inflammation.

The #Braves today selected the contract of OF Forrest Wall and placed LHP Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list, backdated to July 17, with left shoulder nerve inflammation. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 18, 2023

The news is certainly less than ideal for the Braves, but especially Allard. Allard had missed much of the first half of the season due to an oblique strain suffered during Spring Training, and had returned to the Majors after a short rehab stint in the minors. After looking decent in his first two outings, Allard struggled in his last two appearances, including Sunday against the White Sox, when Allard began to feel the effects of his shoulder injury. Overall, he had a 6.57 ERA across 12 1⁄ 3 innings of work.

It is an unfortunate turn of events for Allard, who likely was looking for a fresh start in his second time with the Braves after injuries have limited his success thus far in his career. Hopefully, this will be a short-term issue that Allard can come back from in time.

As mentioned above, this is now the fifth Braves pitcher who is currently on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. Allard joins Kyle Wright, Dylan Lee, Anderson, and Minter, all arms that the Braves hope will be key contributors again at some point this season. Other relievers, such as Rasiel Iglesias, also experienced shoulder injuries earlier this season. The hope for the Braves has to be that these injuries will calm down as the season progresses.

In place of Allard, the Braves purchased the contract of outfielder Forrest Wall. Many in Braves country are likely familiar with Wall from Spring Training. Of course, during his time in Gwinnett, it is not hard to see the strength of Wall’s game. On the season, Wall is 45-49 in the stolen base department. While his role going forward is yet to be defined, there is no doubt Wall could be a weapon on the base paths in time, even in the postseason.

Obviously, there are likely more roster moves to come in the near future. Stick with Battery Power for the latest news and analysis as it is available.