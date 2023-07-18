Sam Hilliard gets another start in left field as Braves open series against Diamondbacks

Both teams have revealed their lineups for tonight’s series opener at Truist Park between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both teams aren’t straying heavily from their usual looks but it’s still worth talking about.

Here’s how the Braves are looking for tonight’s game at home:

As usual, the big change here is that Sean Murphy is back in the lineup after Travis d’Arnaud got to start at catcher on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Eddie Rosario’s hamstring is still bothering him so as a result, the Braves have chosen to go with Sam Hilliard for another day. The lineup order itself has no surprises, as it’s mostly what you would expect from one to nine in the order.

Here’s how Arizona is looking for tonight:

Aside from a couple of changes near the bottom of the lineup, this is a very familiar batting order to what Arizona had during their game on Saturday in Toronto. The first five batters are what you’d expect. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is playing LF instead of DH’ing, as Dominic Canzone is getting the opportunity to DH tonight instead of Evan Longoria. Emmanuel Rivera is back in the lower half of the lineup after batting second on Sunday,

Tonight’s game starts at 7:20 PM E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South. If you’re reading this and live in the Arizona market, there have been some big changes that go into effect today, so check that out.