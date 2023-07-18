Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Thead: 7/18/2023

The Atlanta Braves have lost two straight games. That’s not news by itself but the Braves have also been extremely good at avoiding losing three straight games. They’ll be trying to avoid the three-game losing streak tonight as they welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks into town for the first of a three-game series.

Bryce Elder will be looking to put his most recent start behind him as he is taking on a Diamondbacks team that has been slumping as of late. Meanwhile, Zach Davies is trying to step his game up like he did against the Rays. This should be an interesting game but I’d appreciate it if I had a fun win to write about by the end of the night.

Game Notes