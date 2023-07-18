Braves sign Travis d’Arnaud to one-year extension worth $8M

The Braves have signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a one-year extension worth $8M to keep him in Atlanta through 2024, the club announced Tuesday evening. The deal also includes an $8M club option for 2025 with no buyout.

d’Arnaud has been a tremendous addition to the organization both on and off the field since signing in 2020, hitting .266/.326/.465 with a 115 wRC+ across three and a half seasons. The 34-year-old catcher has taken more of a backup role in 2023 behind all star Sean Murphy, but has seen plenty of action while rotating in every few days behind the plate. He provides tremendous insurance in case of a Murphy injury and can also serve as the designated hitter.

The Braves’ roster for 2024 looks to be quite full. Eddie Rosario is a pending free agent, but the rest of the starting lineup is under contract for the foreseeable future. The same can be said of the starting rotation sans Charlie Morton, who has a club option for 2024 as well.