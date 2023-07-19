This Day in Braves History: July 19

Braves Franchise History

1996 - Opening Ceremonies for the 1996 Summer Olympics are held at Centennial Olympic Stadium. Following the Olympics, the stadium will be reconstructed into Turner Field which will be the home of the Braves from 1997-2016.

MLB History

1910 - Cy Young wins his 500th career game in a 5-4 win over Washington.

1912 - Ty Cobb records seven hits in a doubleheader to give him a major league record of 14 in two consecutive twin bills against the A’s. Cobb will have 68 hits in the month which is another major league record.

1920 - Babe Ruth becomes the first player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs in one season. Ruth finished with 54 homers in 1920 and outhomers every other MLB team but the Phillies.

1975 - A run scoring single in the first inning by Thurman Munson is nullified because the tar on his bat handle exceeds the 18-inch limit. The Yankees go on to lose the game 2-1.

1984 - Orel Hershiser pitches his third straight shutout for the Dodgers in a 10-0 win over the Cardinals

1986 - Ron Darling, Tim Teufel, Bob Ojeda and Rick Aguilera are arrested following an early morning fight with off-day police officers who are working as security at a Houston Bar. All are released in time for their game against the Astros that evening.

1991 - Cal Ripken Jr. hits his 20th home run of the season in a 4-1 win over the Mariners. Ripken becomes the eighth player in history to reach that number in each of his first 10 seasons.

2015 - Zack Greinke extends his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 43 2/3 innings with eight shutout innings in a 5-0 win over the Nationals. It is the longest stream in the majors since Orel Hershiser set the major league record of 59 straight innings in 1988.

