Braves News: Travis d’Arnaud extension, Forrest Wall gets the call, and more

The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a one-year, $8M extension on Tuesday. The deal includes an $8M club option in 2025 with no buyout.

“I’m thankful that the Braves were thinking the same thing about me and wanted me to stay,” d’Arnaud said following his extension. “It’s an honor. I just try to be a good person everyday and I’m thankful all these guys love me as much as I love them.”

“When I leave my home I truly can’t wait to get to the ballpark everyday, and that’s not very common, so that’s another reason why I wanted to stay,” he added. “I wanted to come back and I was hoping they wanted me to come back.”

d’Arnaud quickly became a fan favorite upon his arrival in Atlanta. Despite a 2020 season with limited fans, Travis earned the National League Silver Slugger Award. In 2022, he was an All-Star. He has taken on the backup role behind Sean Murphy, but has still managed 36 hits this season across 136 at-bats.

More Braves News:

The Braves placed lefty Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. In a corresponding move, the club selected the contract of outfielder Forrest Wall for his first call-up.

The Braves played a wild one against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night, resulting in a 16-13 loss.

The Daily Hammer Podcast previews the Braves-Dbacks series, discusses Austin Riley, and more.

MLB News:

The San Francisco Giants placed reliever Cole Waites on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow sprain. The club has not provided a timetable for his return, as the injury could end his season.

The Oakland Athletics pitching staff took two huge hits as right-handers Drew Rucinski and Yacksel Rios will each require season-ending surgery.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-hander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list with elbow discomfort. The move is retroactive to July 14.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed top draft pick Paul Skenes. The former LSU ace will receive a $9.2M signing bonus.