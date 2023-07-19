Daily Hammer Podcast: Thrilling Yet Disappointing Night For the Braves

Tuesday night’s 16-13 loss to the Diamondbacks was one of Atlanta’s craziest regular season games in recent memory.

Plenty of offense occurred, but unfortunately bad pitching and horrific defense prevented the Braves from earning a very attainable win. On a positive note, Austin Riley had arguably the best game of his career. On a not so positive note, regression seems to have arrived for Bryce Elder.

Overall, this game still counts as one loss. But is is a continuation of the struggles the Braves have encountered over the past few games. Struggles that show this team clearly has flaws that can significantly impact their ability to win. Fortunately, as time progresses, there are multiple in which these weaknesses can be addressed.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the latest edition of the Daily Hammer.

