Braves select contract of Seth Elledge, place Sam Hilliard on 10-day IL, and release Danny Young

I guess the Braves aren’t going to roll with 12 pitchers after all. The Braves made 3 roster moves this morning.

The #Braves today selected RHP Seth Elledge to the major league roster, placed OF Sam Hilliard on the 10-day injured list with a right heel contusion, and released LHP Danny Young from the roster. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 19, 2023

Just as Sam Hilliard thought he was in via Eddie Rosario’s hamstring, he was pulled back out with a right heel contusion. He was removed from last night’s game versus the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning. Sam put up a .296/.367/.537 line with a 141 wRC+ in April, but was unable to continue the good play. This was around the time Marcell Ozuna got hot.

Danny Young rode the Gwinnett express this season, being optioned 4 times in a month and a half. He appeared in 8 games with a decent 1.08/3.28/2.46 line in 8 1⁄ 3 innings. His numbers in Gwinnett this year were unimpressive, and the Braves are out of love. Hopefully, he will not be scooped up like Roddery Muñoz earlier this week.

Seth Elledge made his major league debut with the Cardinals in 2020. He has bounced around with the minor league teams of the Braves, Mets, and Tigers. He’s back and in the active roster for Atlanta.