Charlie Morton, Braves look to halt skid against Diamondbacks

After a sloppy loss Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will look to bounce back Wednesday and stop a three-game losing streak when they continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves’ offense flexed its muscles again Tuesday night, but a sloppy defensive effort and some lackluster pitching sent them to a 16-13 loss. They will try to get back on track Wednesday with Charlie Morton on the mound. The Diamondbacks will go with right-hander Ryne Nelson.

Morton comes in pitching well having allowed just one run over his last three starts (19 innings). Go back even further and he has a 1.82 ERA and a 3.15 FIP over his last six starts. Morton allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings in his last start against the White Sox which coincidentally, was the last time the Braves won a game. He faced the Diamondbacks in Arizona back on June 2 ad allowed six hits, three runs and struck, out nine in seven innings.

Nelson will be making his 20th start of the season and comes into Wednesday’s game with a 4.98 ERA and a 4.67 FIP in 99 1/3 innings. He faced the Braves back on June 3 in Arizona and didn’t escape the fifth inning allowing six hits, four walks and three runs in just 4 2/3 innings. He scattered nine hits over 5 2/3 innings in his last start, but allowed just one earned run against the Blue Jays.

The Braves scored five runs in the first inning Tuesday which added to their dominating season total. Atlanta has scored 100 runs in the first inning which is the most runs scored in any inning, by any team this season. Atlanta has scored at least one first inning run in 39 games.

Austin Riley has had a good, but unspectacular season so far but perhaps his performance Tuesday night was a sign that things are finally starting to turn. Riley homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs in the loss.

Ronald Acuña Jr. led off Tuesday’s game with a single, marking the 47th time he’s reached base to lead off a game this season. He also recorded his 44th stolen base of the season, which moved him to the major league lead.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, July 19, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan