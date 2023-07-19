 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves’ lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against Arizona

Rosario missed two games with hamstring tightness

By Kris Willis
Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday when they continue a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves while the Diamondbacks will go with right-hander Ryne Nelson.

Eddie Rosario returns to the Braves’ lineup after sitting out two games with a tight hamstring. He will play left fiend and bat seventh. With Rosario back, Michael Harris drops to the ninth spot in the order.

For the Diamondbacks, Jake McCarthy gets the start and will lead off and play right field. Christian Walker, who homered twice in the opener, is back at first base and hitting cleanup. Evan Longoria gets a start at third base and will bat sixth.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

