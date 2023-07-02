Braves send Spencer Strider to the mound in search of a sweep of the Marlins

After finishing June with a 21-4 record, the Atlanta Braves started July on the right foot with a dominant 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins. The intimidating Braves lineup gave Marlins phenom Eury Perez a welcome to the big leagues, with the 20 year old giving up six runs while only getting one out. With the victory, the Braves moved 55-27 after winning their seventh straight game. They are looking to go 8-0 on the home stand with ace Spencer Strider on the mound.

The pitching matchup pits a former Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara against Strider, who potentially has a Cy Young or two in his future. However, Alcantara has had a nightmare season this year, with an ERA approaching 5 and his numbers down across the board. Alcantara is coming a solid start in Boston, going seven innings while giving up one run. Strider is also coming off a rough stretch, but he has bounced back his last two starts and looks to continue that against a Marlins lineup has been quiet so far this series.

The Braves have scored 23 runs and hit eight home runs in the first two games of the series, while the Marlins have only managed four runs. Matt Olson has been on fire during this seven game stretch with a 1.156 OPS in that stretch, while only striking out three times in 27 at bats. His strikeouts have been down for an extended period of time now, with a 16.5 K% in his last 30 games. Olson is fixing the one aspect of his game that has been an Achilles heel while keeping the power that made him so valuable.

Strider went seven innings last start which was big for him because Strider can be inefficient at times due to his sheer strikeout volume. The Braves also have a fresh bullpen because of all the blowouts. Their high leverage guys are rested and ready to go.

First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info:

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 2, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan