Braves News: Draft week, series win, more

As the major league squad continues to absolutely cruise, now boasting the best record in the majors, it is a big week for the minor league system, as the draft starts on Sunday. The system has been depleted in recent years due to a host of high-profile graduations and two expensive trades. Although the state of the system isn’t as bad as the media rankings indicate, since media ratings are more of a lagging indicator and have a bias towards prospects closer to the majors, which the Braves tend not to have many of due to their aggressive promotion strategy, it still could use some replenishing, especially on the position-player side. Fortunately, the strength of this draft is reportedly position players and the Braves have been pretty widely linked to taking a bat, often but not exclusively a higher upside prep prospect in the first round. The Braves’ strategy recently has been to go underslot in the first to spread the money around on prep prospects later in the draft and this has worked out quite nicely for them, so I would like to see more of that this time around, barring something crazy happening round 1. Either way, the draft is a fascinating exercise to follow and one of the more impactful days on the calendar for the state of the franchise.

Braves News

Ivan looked back at what was a ridiculous month of June for the Braves.

The prospect team has been previewing specific reported draft targets for Atlanta, this time Aidan Miller.

The prospect team did a one year retrospective roundtable on the 2022 Braves’ draft class.

The Braves secured a series win over Miami with a 7-0 win.

MLB News

The Marlins DFA’d formerly well-regarded reliever Archie Bradley.

The Rays put Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL with a back issue.

Marcus Stroman and the Cubs do not appear to see eye to eye, which may result in a trade. ($$$ Athletic)