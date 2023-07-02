Sean Murphy gets the day off as the Braves look for the sweep

The Atlanta Braves look to cap off what has been a perfect home stand so far with a win over the Marlins to give them the sweep. The Braves are 5-0 on the homestand and look to make it six when they send Spencer Strider to the mound where he will be opposed by 2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.

After getting the bulk of the catching duties following his return from a hamstring injury, Sean Murphy is out of the lineup today and Travis d’Arnaud will take his place. Off all the luxuries the Braves have, having d’Arnaud, a guy who was an all-star last season as the backup catcher is one that is under discussed. He has a .824 OPS this season in 119 at-bats, which would be a borderline elite number for a starter, let alone a backup.

For the Marlins, they have made a few changes to their lineup. Jazz Chisholm Jr. who is just coming back from injury will get a day off from playing the field, serving as DH. Jacob Stallings will catch instead of Nick Fortes and Bryan De La Cruz will sit in favor of Jesus Sanchez. Jonathan Davis will start in center, with Garrett Cooper moving to first base to replace Yuli Gurriel.

Sunday’s game is set for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.