The Atlanta Braves will look to make it a perfect 6-0 homestand when they square off against the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon looking for the sweep. It will be a battle of aces when Spencer Strider faces off against reigning Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Bally Sports Southeast.

Pregame Notes:

Sunday’s Preview

Sunday’s Lineups