Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies among 5 Braves named as All-Star reserves

The Atlanta Braves are going to be well-represented at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. After landing three players in the starting lineup as a result of fan voting, five more Braves will be headed to Seattle. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder were all named as reserves Sunday.

Olson is an All-Star for the second time in his career and his first as a member of the Braves. He currently leads the National League with 28 home runs and the majors with 68 RBI. Olson has played a big part in Atlanta’s recent surge with 10 home runs and 23 RBI over his last 14 games.

Albies is an All-Star for the third time in his career. Albies leads all second baseman with 20 home runs and 59 RBI. That RBI total is second in the National League to Olson. Since the start of June, Albies is hitting .277/.345/.574 with nine home runs and a 137 wRC+.

Austin Riley is headed to the Mid-Summer Classic for the second straight season. His inclusion is a little bit of a surprise as he has put up solid if unspectacular numbers. Riley hit .287/.348/.475 with five homers during the Braves’ record setting June.

Strider is headed to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. With Max Fried missing most of the first half, Strider has ascended to the team’s No. 1 starter and hasn’t disappointed. He leads the majors with 146 strikeouts and has pitched 13 fewer innings than second place Kevin Gausman. Strider also leads the majors with a 38.9% strikeout rate.

Rounding out the selections is 2020 fifth round pick Bryce Elder. Elder began the season at Triple A, but quickly established himself as a key piece of the Braves’ rotation. He is currently second in the NL with a 2.44 ERA.

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.