This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits home run No. 755

Braves Franchise History

1965 - The Braves score seven runs in the seventh inning to beat the Mets 7-1. A two-run shot by Hank Aaron caps off the inning.

1970 - Chicago’s Ken Holtzman walks Hank Aaron and Tommie Aaron makes him pay with a two-run shot in the ninth to give the Braves a 3-1 win.

1976 - Hank Aaron hits the final home run of his career, No. 755, off of the Angels’ Dick Drago.

2012 - The Braves erase a 9-0 deficit to take a 10-9 lead into the ninth against Washington. The Nationals tie the game when Danny Espinosa takes Craig Kimbrel deep, but Atlanta walks it off in the 11th.

MLB History

1911 - Frank Schulte hits for the cycle to help the Cubs to a 4-3 win over the Phillies. Schulte will end the year as the first player with 20 doubles, triples, homers and stolen bases. Willie Mays, Curtis Granderson and Jimmy Rollins are the only other players to pull off the accomplishment.

1916 - The Reds acquire Christy Mathewson, outfielder Edd Roush and third baseman Bill McKechnie from the Giants in exchange for Buck Herzog and Red Killefer.

1948 - American League president Will Harridge suspends veteran umpire Bill McGowan for 10 games and fines him $500 after he threw his ball-and-strike indicator at Washington pitcher Ray Scarborough. He then ejected manager Joe Kuhel and several coaches.

1965 - Mel Stottlemyre becomes the first pitcher to hit an inside the park grand slam since Deacon Phillippe did it for the Pirates in 1910.

1987 - Don Mattingly ties a major league mark when he is credited with 22 putouts in one game. That was last accomplished in the American League by Hal Chase in 1906.

1995 - Brett Butler has four hits but the Mets suffer an 8-6 loss to the Cardinals. Butler has 15 hits in his last four games which is one shy of the record of 16 set by Brooklyn’s Milt Stock in 1925.

2001 - The Reds trade outfielder Michael Tucker to the Cubs in exchange for pitchers Chris Booker and Ben Shaffar.

