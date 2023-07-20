Braves News: Continuing the skid, trade targets, more

The Braves have lost four straight and are on as much of a skid as they have had this season so far. There still isn’t really much to be concerned about, with two of the games being of the one-run variety and only one of the others being a truly noncompetitive game. Baseball will be baseball and the Braves are still extremely talented, although dealing with a few injuries to secondary pieces. Not only is this nothing to be concerned about for the team moving forward, but they also still have the most wins and best record in baseball by a solid margin. They have even gained a game on their division lead over the last 6 games, despite going 1-5 over those games, as the Marlins are in a free-fall that was pretty predictable (though not quite to this extent, perhaps). It hasn’t been a fun few nights of baseball, but there isn’t much to fret about beyond a few disappointing nights.

Braves News

The Braves shuffled a few pieces around as Sam Hilliard hit the 10-day IL.

Sam looked at why Jordan Hicks could be a trade target for Atlanta.

Eddie Rosario returned from injury, but the Braves dropped their fourth straight.

MLB News

Rob Manfred is expected to be reelected as commissioner ($$$) next week.

The Orioles traded for reliever Shintaro Fukjinami from the A’s.

Phillies’ prospect Andrew Painter will get Tommy John surgery after the franchise had delayed this result hoping to avoid it.

Brandon Crawford is hitting the 10-day IL with a knee injury.