Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Drop Another Game to Diamondbacks

When it comes to offense, the Braves had plenty of production on Tuesday night. However, Wednesday night was another story. Despite home runs from Austin Riley and Marcel Ozuna, the Braves could never make the big inning happen, and once again lost 5-3 to the Diamondbacks. Charlie Morton struggled at times as well, and the Braves have lost four straight games for the first time in two months.

Shawn Coleman looks at the recent struggles and compares them to the first of the season, which should provide hope that the Braves will likely be just fine through rough patch of play. Better health could certainly help, and encouraging news for Max Fried and Kyle Wright is certainly positive. Plus, Spencer Strider takes on Zac Gallen later today.

