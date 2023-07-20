Travis D’Arnaud gets the start behind the plate as the Braves look to halt losing streak

The Atlanta Braves look to bounce back from a four game losing streak in an early game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They have gone 1-4 on the home stand and are trying to salvage the last game of this disappointing start to the second half. Atlanta will send Spencer Strider to the mound where he will face-off against fellow ace Zac Gallen.

With an early game following a night game, Sean Murphy will get an expected day off and will be replaced by Travis d’Arnaud, who is probably the best backup catcher in baseball. d’Arnaud just signed a one year extension for eight million dollars, which has a club option for an extra year. Other than that, the rest of the lineup is the usual starters.

The D-backs changed up their lineup today, with Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno getting days off. Emmanuel Rivera is also in at third base, replacing Evan Longoria. Geraldo Perdomo returns to his usual spot at the top of the order playing shortstop after being given the day off last night.

Thursday’s game is set for 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.