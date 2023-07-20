Braves to promote Allan Winans for Saturday start, per report

According to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves will be promoting 27-year-old right-hander Allan Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major league debut on Saturday.

Source: Right-hander Allan Winans will make his MLB debut in a start for the Braves on Saturday in Milwaukee, filling that “TBA.” He has a 2.81 ERA over 102.2 innings in Triple A this season. @BNightengale had it first. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) July 20, 2023

A 17th-round draft choice of the Mets in 2018 (500th overall), Winans was taken by the Braves in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft in 2021. He split time between Double-A and Triple-A last year, and has spent all of 2023 to date at Gwinnett, where he has a 2.81 FIP, 3.75 FIP, and 4.05 xFIP in 102 2⁄ 3 innings spanning 13 starts and five relief appearances.

The Braves have a very injured pitching staff at the moment, though the effectiveness hasn’t really slipped. The Braves are sixth among teams in pitching fWAR, including a 13th-ranked rotation. However, that effectiveness has steadily waned: after placing seventh and fourth among teams in rotation in fWAR in April and May, the Braves were 29th by that mark in June. They do rank ninth in the measure through the partial July they’ve played so far, but have seen their starters stretched given the rout that’s been going on in the bullpen.

Winans will make his debut in the second game of a series in Milwaukee. Michael Soroka will get the start in the opener, and Bryce Elder is scheduled to pitch in the finale.