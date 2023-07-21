 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PTBNL Episode 49: Braves snap 4-game skid, injury updates, trade deadline and more

Kris and Stephen are back with episode 49 of The Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
/ new
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In Episode 49 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the first rough stretch of baseball in a while for these Atlanta Braves. The guys also discussed Austin Riley getting hot, the pitching injuries piling up, and what that all means for the trade deadline that's less than 2 weeks away.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power