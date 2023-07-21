PTBNL Episode 49: Braves snap 4-game skid, injury updates, trade deadline and more

In Episode 49 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the first rough stretch of baseball in a while for these Atlanta Braves. The guys also discussed Austin Riley getting hot, the pitching injuries piling up, and what that all means for the trade deadline that's less than 2 weeks away.

