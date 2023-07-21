 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Allan Winans set for MLB debut, Braves avoid sweep, and more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Thursday

By Kaitlyn Monnin
Scottsdale Scorpions v. Salt River Rafters Photo by Jerry Kime/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Thursday that right-hander Allan Winans will be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Winans is not on the 40-man roster, so a formal announcement from the Atlanta Braves is expected soon.

27-year-old Winans was originally drafted by the New York Mets in 2018 and was then taken by the Braves in the 2021 Rule 5 Draft. He has spent the entirety of 2023 in Gwinnett and has put together several impressive starts.

He owns a 2.81 ERA through 102.2 frames this year. He has fanned 89 to contribute to his 7-3 record.

Winans is penciled in to start game two in Milwaukee, behind Michael Soroka who will start the series opener.

More Braves News:

The Braves got back in the win column after a wild afternoon game, resulting in a 7-5 victory over the Dbacks.

Vaughn Grissom had an impressive Wednesday down on the farm, knocking in three runs. More in the minor league recap.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Wednesday’s disappointing game two loss to the Dbacks.

MLB News:

The New York Yankees transferred third baseman Josh Donaldson to the 60-day injured list. He was placed on the 10-day IL last weekend due to a calf strain.

The Seattle Mariners placed Jarred Kelenic on the 10-day injured list after fracturing his left foot. Kelenic suffered the injury after kicking a water cooler. The club has not provided a timetable for his return.

The New York Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the 10-day injured list due to migraines. The move is retroactive to July 17.

More From Battery Power

