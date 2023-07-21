Braves News: Allan Winans set for MLB debut, Braves avoid sweep, and more

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Thursday that right-hander Allan Winans will be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Winans is not on the 40-man roster, so a formal announcement from the Atlanta Braves is expected soon.

Allan Winans will be making his #MLB debut with Atlanta as he’s scheduled to start Saturday after six seasons in the minors. Quite the rise for

a college senior who signed for 10k in the 2018 draft. He yielded a 2.81 ERA in Triple-

A this season over 102.2 Innings. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 20, 2023

27-year-old Winans was originally drafted by the New York Mets in 2018 and was then taken by the Braves in the 2021 Rule 5 Draft. He has spent the entirety of 2023 in Gwinnett and has put together several impressive starts.

He owns a 2.81 ERA through 102.2 frames this year. He has fanned 89 to contribute to his 7-3 record.

Winans is penciled in to start game two in Milwaukee, behind Michael Soroka who will start the series opener.

