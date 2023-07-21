 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Hypothetical deals for Atlanta Braves, and legacy of Fred McGriff trade

Plus, Austin Riley is on fire and previewing the series vs. the Brewers

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
The trade deadline is looming. Who should the Atlanta Braves target?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney present hypothetical deals for the National League East leaders, and look at the legacy of a mid-season acquisition that ranks among the all-time best when the Braves landed new Hall of Famer Fred McGriff.

Plus, Austin Riley turns it on, and what to expect as the Braves head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers.

