Usual suspects set to back Soroka in Milwaukee

I don’t have different ways of describing this anymore!

With tonight’s game, the Braves will have used this lineup 12 times, which is twice as often as their next-most used lineup. Defensive arrangement-wise, it’s even more common, as this starting nine will have been used 29 times in 96 games when this one starts at 8:10 pm EDT.

As far as how these guys have fared against Freddy Peralta...

That’s perhaps a weirdly unimpressive set of xwOBAs in a small sample, but as we know, Peralta’s been tough on the Braves in a lone start in each of the past two years.

As for the Brewers, well:

This is a new lineup, but that’s not really surprising: the Brewers have used 84 different lineups in 97 games, and this is going to make it 85 in 98 games. The last four spots in their lineup are all rookies, and three of them spent time in Triple-A this year prior to being called up. The defensive arrangement thing also holds — Victor Caratini is starting at first and not catcher, Andruw Monasterio is starting at third but has played some short, you get the idea. Bottom line, this Brewers team has also used 77 different starting nines in 97 games so far, and hasn’t used a single arrangement more than five times.

This lineup has a combined five PAs against Michael Soroka. Willy Adames has two weak bits of contact against him, including a flare single and a groundout. Jesse Winker faced Soroka thrice in one game back in 2019, with an RBI hard-hit single, a hard-hit grounder that was booted by Ozzie Albies, and a soft groundout.