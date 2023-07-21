 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves at Brewers GameThread: 7/21/2023

Michael Soroka vs. Freddy Peralta

By Ivan the Great
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Braves kick off a series with the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday night.

