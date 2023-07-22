Braves News: Austin Riley homers again, 2023 draft signees, and more

The Atlanta Braves started the road trip on a high note with a 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are the highlights:

Michael Soroka is still good at throwing baseballs. He settled in after a shaky first inning and allowed four runs in six innings. He fanned four and gave up two walks.

Orlando Arcia homered early

Austin Riley hit his 21st home run of the season

Kirby Yates made things a bit dramatic in the ninth

Ronald Acuña Jr. had an unusual 0-for-5 game

The Braves are back in action against the Brew Crew this evening at 6:15 as Allan Winans makes his major league debut.

More Braves News:

The Braves announced that they have officially signed 20 members of the 2023 draft class.

A rainy Thursday down on the farm makes for a brief minor league recap.

The latest episode of Battery Power TV discusses hypothetical trade deals, the Fred McGriff trade, and more.

Episode 49 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses the trade deadline, Austin Riley’s hot streak, and more.

MLB News:

The Tampa Bay Rays placed catcher Francisco Mejia on the 10-day injured list with an MCL sprain. He is expected to miss three to six weeks.

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is out for the season and is set to undergo surgery to repair a wrist tear.

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired reliever Genesis Cabrera from the St Louis Cardinals.