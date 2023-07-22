Allan Winans looks to lead Braves to a series win over Milwaukee

Alan Winans is finally getting his shot at the big leagues, starting for Atlanta in Milwaukee today, so congratulations to him. On the other side, Adrian Houser gets the start.

Winans was the 500th pick of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Campbell and was taken by the Braves in the 2021 rule 5 draft. He has a fastball that is rated anywhere from fine to borderline unusable and relies on a good changeup. He has a very impressive 2.81 ERA, but much less impressive 3.75 FIP and 4.06 xFIP in AAA this season. Allan isn’t a big strikeout pitcher, but doesn’t walk a ton either. The Braves would likely be happy with him pitching five innings and giving up three runs or less, but this is baseball and anything could happen.

Houser for Milwaukee is pretty much an established back of the rotation starter, with a FIP that tends to hover around the low-to-mid fours, roughly joined by his ERA, xERA, and xFIP with a bit higher variation in those over his career. He is very much a contact pitcher, striking out only 6 batters per nine and not being particularly at avoiding walks either. This is a pitcher that the Braves’ offense should find some success against. He has consisistently done well to avoid barrels over the last few years and has pretty good extension, but there isn’t much else about his profile that is particularly good.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers

Saturday, July 21, 2023

7:15 pm EDT

American Family Field

Milwaukee, WI

TV: FOX

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

XM Radio: Online/Ch. 185