Braves roll with the regulars vs the Brewers

The Braves are working with the “A” variant of their lineup, with Sean Murphy starting at catcher. This is the lineup we have come to expect from the Braves of late. They may need that firepower, as somewhat of an unknown quantity is pitching for Atlanta in the form of Allan Winans. Fortunately for Atlanta, they are facing a fairly known quantity in Adrian Houser and not a particularly impressive one. The Braves’ offense should have every opportunity to score a chunk of runs against Houser and the Brewers and they may need them as the debuting Winans hopes to have as successful first major league start, but doesn’t have a surefire profile by any means.

The big note for Milwaukee is the debut of top prospect Sal Frelick. Frelick is a top 100 prospect by some lists and is starting in right field for the Brewers, batting sixth. He is known for his good hit and speed tools.