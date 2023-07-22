 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs Brewers Game Thread: 7/22/2023

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Check out information about the pitching matchup in the game preview here.

See the starting lineups here, featuring a top prospect debut and the Braves’ world-beating lineup.

Join us and discuss the game in the comments below!

