Filed under: Braves vs Brewers Game Thread: 7/22/2023 By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch@bravesdaniel Jul 22, 2023, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves vs Brewers Game Thread: 7/22/2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images Check out information about the pitching matchup in the game preview here. See the starting lineups here, featuring a top prospect debut and the Braves’ world-beating lineup. Join us and discuss the game in the comments below! More From Battery Power Braves roll with the regulars vs the Brewers Updated Atlanta Braves Roster Allan Winans looks to lead Braves to a series win over Milwaukee Braves select Allan Winans, option Seth Elledge; Eli White released Braves Minor League Recap: Fried continues his rehab trail This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux needs just 78 pitches in complete game against Cubs Loading comments...
Loading comments...