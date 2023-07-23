 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: July 23

By Kris Willis
Braves Franchise History

2012 - The Cubs agree to trade starter Ryan Dempster to the Braves. However, Dempster rejects the trade and stays with Chicago.

MLB History

1915 - Jack Ness, playing in the Pacific Coast League, has his 49-game hitting streak snapped. Ness hit .440 in the longest streak thus far in organized baseball.

1922 - Umpires Brick Owens and Tom Connolly miss a train which forces St. Louis trainers Bits Bierhalter and Dan Howley to fill in.

1944 - Bill Nicholson homers four times in a doubleheader for the Cubs against the Giants. Chicago wins the first game 7-4 but fall 12-10 in the nightcap. Nicholson will hit three consecutive homers in Game 2, but will be intentionally walked with the bases loaded in the seventh. Nicholson has six home runs in a 48 hour span.

1956 - Joe Cronin and Hank Greenberg are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

1957 - Mickey Mantle hits for the cycle in a 10-6 Yankees win over Chicago.

1978 - The Reggie Jackson, Billy Martin saga continues. Jackson returns as the Yankees extend their winning streak to five with a 3-1 win over the White Sox. When asked about Jackson and Yankees manager George Steinbrenner at the Chicago airport, Martin replies “The two deserve each other. One’s a born liar; the other’s convicted.” Martin will be fired the next day and replaced by Bob Lemon are a one-game interim stint by Dick Howser.

1985 - Oddibe McDowell becomes the first Rangers player to hit for the cycle while going 5-for-5 in an 8-4 win over Cleveland.

1995 - Oakland pitcher Dave Stewart announces his retirement from baseball.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

