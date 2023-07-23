Braves News: Allan Winans, thriller loss, more

Although the Braves lost on Saturday, Austin Riley hit another homer, tying a franchise record 5th straight game with a homer, and hitting his sixth in that span. It’s really good to see Austin’s luck and performance turn around after he had been largely an average hitter this season by production, although his batted ball profile has been better than that. Although he is still underproducing his xwOBA, he is now producing like a solidly above average hitter, which is what you really want to see after the Braves gave him that big contract last year. One really promising development has been that his defensive metrics have significantly improved this season up to solidly above average from really bad in previous seasons. Hopefully his offensive production can continue to tick up a bit and he can sustain his defensive improvements.

Braves News

The Braves made a few roster moves to enable Allan Winans to start for them Saturday.

Allan Winans has reportedly been optioned back to triple-A after starting Saturday’s game.

The Braves lost a tough thriller to Milwaukee featuring a lot of impactful MLB debut performances.

MLB News

Some teams such as the Giants are reportedly (dubiously) interested in trading for Justin Verlander if he is willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Corey Seager is hitting the 10-day IL with a thumb injury.

The Phillies are reportedly pursuing a right-handed bat at the trade deadline.