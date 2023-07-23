Bryce Elder looks to get back on track as Atlanta goes for series win

The Atlanta Braves will look to get their first series win since the All-Star break in the rubber match of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta took the opener Friday, 6-4 but the Brewers answered back with a 4-3 win Saturday.

Bryce Elder will get the starting nod for game three as he looks to get back on track after struggling in his previous two outings. In his previous two starts, Elder has given up twelve earned runs in just six innings pitched so today definitely needs to be a turn around day for the young right-hander, this will be his first start against Milwaukee.

On the mound for the Brewers will be former Brave, Julio Teheran. This will be Teheran’s first start against Atlanta since his departure from the team in 2020. Teheran’s comeback attempt got off to a good start, but he has struggled of late allowing seventeen earned runs over his last three starts. He failed to make it out of the fifth inning Tuesday allowing seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings to the Phillies.

Austin Riley homered again in Saturday’s loss giving him a homer in five-straight games which ties the franchise record. Riley’s homer Saturday was his sixth in a span of 17 at-bats. 10 other Braves have homered in five straight games including Hank Aaron, Chipper Jones and most recently, Ronald Acuna Jr. Riley is 11-for-29 with six homers and slugging 1.103 in his last seven games.

Game Info

Game date/time: Sunday, July 23, 2:10 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Tv: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan