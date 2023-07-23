Braves select contract of Daysbel Hernandez, option Allan Winans back to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves have selected the contract of reliever Daysbel Hernandez and optioned right-hander Allan Winans back to Gwinnett. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred Jesse Chavez to the 60-day injured list.

Hernandez missed all of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He began the season at Rome, but was quickly pushed to Mississippi where he appeared in 12 games and didn’t allow a run in 14 innings. He was recently promoted to Gwinnett where he has seven strikeouts in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Hernandez has an upper-90s fastball and a very good slider. If he can continue to control the strike zone, he can be successful at the major league level.

Winans’ made a solid first impression tossing four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth. He allowed two runs, walked one and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.

Chavez has been out since June 14 when he was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera. Brian Snitker said Saturday that Chavez was still walking with a limp and was weeks away from a potential return.