Travis d’Arnaud in at catcher as Braves look to clinch series win

Atlanta’s lineup will match-up against former Brave, Julio Teheran

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves lineup will look to clinch their first series win since the All-Star break with a victory against the Brewers Sunday afternoon. Bryce Elder will be looking to bounce back from a pair of rough outings while Julio Teheran will face Atlanta for the first time in his career.

No changes for the Braves’ lineup with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud, who will catch the day game after the night game and bat fifth.

Milwaukee will also be throwing out a very similar lineup compared to last night’s, with the exception of Victor Caratini getting the start at catcher. They also are moving up Sal Frelick to the clean-up spot in just his second Major League game.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 2:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

