Ozzie Albies’ late homer lifts Braves over Brewers, 4-2

Ozzie Albies delivered a big three-run home run in the eighth inning to help the Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Atlanta’s offense got things going early in the second as Travis d’Arnaud hit his ninth home run of the year into the right field seats to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Bryce Elder came into the game needing a good start and worked scoreless innings in the first and second. The Brewers tied things up in the third as Brice Turang took Elder deep to make it 1-1. Milwaukee took the lead in the fourth against Elder as Sal Frelick worked a leadoff walk. After a fly out, Frelick advanced to third on a single by Victor Caratini. Owen Miller brought Frelick home with a sacrifice fly to put Milwaukee in front 2-1.

Elder worked scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth and would exit trailing 2-1. He wasn’t as sharp as early on this season, but pitched much better than his previous two outings. He would exit having allowed four hits, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

Daysbel Hernandez entered in the seventh for his major league debut and struck out the side.

The Braves finally put together a rally against Elvis Peguero in the eighth. Orlando Arcia singled, but was erased on a ground ball by Michael Harris. Harris moved to second on a single by Ronald Acuña Jr. Ozzie Albies then stepped to the play and drove a fastball out to left center for a three-run shot to give the Braves a 4-2 lead.

Ben Heller allowed two singles and a walk, but stranded the runners as he struck out Andruw Monasterio to end the inning. Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth to nail down the win.

With the victory, Atlanta improves to 64-34 on the season. They will enjoy an off day Monday before heading to Boston for a two-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.