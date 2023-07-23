Braves claim Yonny Chirinos off waivers from Rays, DFA Seth Elledge and option Michael Soroka to Gwinnett (UPDATED)

The Atlanta Braves have claimed right-hander Yonny Chirinos off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays according to the team’s transaction page. Chirinos was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay earlier this week.

Chirinos was limited to just 18 1/3 innings from 2020-2022 due to Tommy John surgery. He’s made 15 appearances, including four starts, for the Rays this season while posting a 4.02 ERA in 62 2/3 innings. However, he has a 5.52 FIP and a 6.36 expected ERA. He has been fortunate with a .244 BABIP which are probably all factors that led to the Rays exposing him to waivers. His fastball velocity is up from 2022, but still down from 2020. He has put up a career-worst 11.8% strikeout rate.

Still, with the amount of injuries the Braves’ pitching staff has dealt with, they are casting a wide net in hopes of finding some depth. Perhaps there is something in Chirinos’ profile that they have seen that they believe they can correct.

The Braves haven’t announced that they have claimed Chirinos yet and will need to make a 40-man roster move to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.

UPDATE - The Braves have officially announced the move. The team designated Seth Elledge for assignment and optioned Michael Soroka back to Gwinnett.