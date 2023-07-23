Max Fried to make another rehab start Wednesday, A.J. Minter pitching Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves are getting closer to having two key pieces of their pitching staff back on the active roster. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported Sunday that Max Fried will make what is likely his final rehab start Wednesday for Gwinnett in Jacksonville. He also reported that A.J. Minter will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday for the Stripers.

Fried has been out over two months with a left forearm strain. He made a rehab start Friday for Gwinnett where he allowed six hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings while throwing 65 pitches. That was his third rehab outing and will likely throw around 80-85 pitches before rejoining Atlanta’s rotation.

Minter exited his final appearance before the All-Star break after just one batter with what he described as pectoral tightness. The Braves placed him on the 15-day injured list on July 15 with left shoulder inflammation. The injury wasn’t thought to be serious, but the Braves were being extra cautious in hopes of eliminating any future problems. Barring any setbacks, he likely won’t need but a couple of rehab appearances and should be ready to return to the active roster when his time on the injured list is up.