Braves Minor League Update: AJ Smith-Shawver, Luis De Avila dominant on Sunday

Sunday saw a great outing from AJ Smith-Shawver against one of the best lineups in the minor leagues, and that wasn’t even the best start in the system. That’s because Luis De Avila went six no hit innings for Mississippi before coming out for the seventh inning. We also saw multi-hit games from Vaughn Grissom and Ambioris Tavarez as the Braves system split their games on the day.

Gwinnett Stripers 6, Norfolk Tides 2

Vaughn Grissom, 2B: 2-4, RBI, .320/.398/.465

Hoy Park, RF: 2-3, 2 R, SB, .289/.401/.417

AJ Smith-Shawver, SP: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 4.44 ERA

Going up against a loaded Norfolk lineup didn’t bother AJ Smith-Shawver, as he had a dominant outing. AJSS threw five shutout innings, allowing a pair of hits and pair of walks while striking out six. Not only is the Norfolk lineup loaded with prospects, but only one of the starters today had an OPS below .794, and AJSS shut them down completely and only needed 81 pitches to get through those five innings. Roel Ramirez followed and allowed both Tides runs to score during his two innings before scoreless innings from Brian Moran and Grant Holmes to finish this one off.

The offense put up six runs in a balanced performance, as seven guys recorded a hit and eight of the nine starters reached base. Vaughn Grissom led the way going 2-4 and picking up a RBI, though Hoy Park was 2-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Yolmer Sanchez was the third Striper with a multi-hit game, going 2-4 with a double - one of just two extra base hits in the game along with a Joe Hudson double. Luke Williams also deserves some notice for reaching base three times with two walks and a single.

Mississippi Braves 3, Tennessee Smokies 1

Tyler Tolve, C: 1-4, HR, R, RBI, .238/.315/.406

Drew Lugbauer, PH: 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, .284/.401/.627

Luis De Avila, SP: 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 3.04 ERA

This game is one where the final score really does tell the whole story. This 3-1 game really was a pitchers duel as there were just nine hits in this game combined between the two teams. Braves starter Luis De Avila threw six no hit innings, allowing just two walks and striking out eight before getting pulled at 80 pitches. Hayden Harris and Kyle Wilcox eached threw a scoreless frame sandwiched around an inning from Victor Vodnik, where he was the lone Brave to struggle - allowing a run on three hits and a walk in one inning of work.

The offense was really all in two at bats, a solo homer from Tyler Tolve, and a two-run pinch hit double from Drew Lugbauer in the ninth. Those were the only hits outside of a single apiece from Jesse Franklin and Landon Stephens, though the Braves were able to draw seven walks in the win.

Hickory Crawdads 6, Rome Braves 3

Kevin Kilpatrick, CF: 1-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, .209/.323/.329

Geraldo Quintero, 2B: 2-4, BB, 2 RBI, .261/.344/.340

Drake Baldwin, C: 1-4, RBI, .227/.354/.402

Daniel Martinez got the start and allowed three unearned runs over five innings on four hits and no walks, striking out three. Jose Montilla followed with three scoreless innings of work, and another from Peyton Williams, which was enough to get this game into extra innings tied at 3 apiece. There Hickory scored three runs (two earned) off of Jonathan Hughes, and were able to come out with the win.

The Rome offense got solid production from the top of the order in this one, but not so much from the rest of the lineup. Leadoff man Kevin Kilpatrick went 1-4 with a double and walk, scoring a pair of runs, while two hitter Geraldo Quintero was 2-4 with a walk and two RBI. Then the three hole hitter, Drake Baldwin, was 1-4 with a RBI. Those three combined for four of the seven hits with two walks, two runs scored, and all three runs batted in.

Fredericksburg Nationals 17, Augusta GreenJackets 4

Ambioris Tavarez, SS: 2-5, .202/.294/.335

Nick Clarno, C: 1-3, HR, BB, R, 2 RBI, .172/.323/.272

Bryson Worrell, RF: 1-4, BB, .203/.313/.380

This one was unfortunately as ugly as the final score might indicate. Seth Keller got the start and allowed a run in the first inning. He came back out for the second and allowed seven more runners to score while recording just one more out to finish with eight runs in an inning and a third. Giomar Diaz went the next two and two thirds without allowing another run to score before Samuel Strickland gave up four in his inning of work. Another scoreless appearance, two innings from Elison Joseph, came before Jason Franks giving up three runs in an inning and Nolan Martinez allowing two more during his inning.

On the positive side we did see Ambioris Tavarez have a two-hit game, as the toolsy shortstop went two for five in the loss. Nick Clarno added a two-run homer and a walk, while Eliezel Stevens doubled and scored a run to go with an RBI.